Don’t miss the final Park Party of the season, Northwestern Middle School

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families!

Maranda Park Party comes to Northwestern Middle School in Battle Creek on Thursday, July 27th. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Everyone is invited and everything is free!

FREE BUS SCHEDULE

School Location Departure times:

148—11:00 a.m. – Depart Fremont Elementary, Fremont St.

141—11:10 a.m. – Depart Franklin Elementary, Newark St.

153—11:10 a.m. – Depart Coburn Elementary, Fairhome Ave

142—11:15 a.m. – Depart Ann J Kellogg Elementary, Howland St.

7290—11:00 a.m.—Depart Verona Elementary, Pitman Ave W

11:30 a.m. – Arrive at NWMS

Springfield Apartment Bus Stops:

147—11:10 a.m. – Depart Wyndtree Apartments at Wyndtree & Harmonia (@ Wyndtree & Harmonia)

164—11:10 a.m. – Depart Brookside Apartments on W Dickman Road (@ office)

All Bearcat Drivers —11:10 a.m. – Depart from Valleyview Elementary

165—11:10 a.m. – Depart River Apartments on Stringham Road (@ office)

11:30 a.m. – Arrive at Northwestern

Return trips depart from Northwestern at 2:15 p.m.