6 ways to host a killer garage sale (and make more money!)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hosting a garage sale is a great way to make extra cash and help you get rid of all the extra “stuff” filling up your closets. If you’ve got kids then you already know, you’ve got plenty of “stuff” to sell. Getting organized is usually the hardest part and finding clever ways to display your goods can get tricky. We’ve got some fun ideas to make your sale stand out and help you bring in more cash.

1. Stand out with your signage

A few key points to remember about your signage is keep it simple. A large poster board with “Garage Sale” and an arrow usually does the trick! Trying to cram too much information into one small sign can make it hard to read. If you want to really stand out try using clever catch phrases like, “Our junk- Your Trunk” or “Classy crap this way!”.

2. Use hangers

If you’ve got tons of kids clothes to sell make it easy for people to look by putting as many items on hangers as possible. Then separate into boys and girls and put them in size order. You can also layer up outfits to make them look cuter and mark these items up. If they’re hanging, people will assume they are your nicest items and they will pay a premium to get the best stuff.

3. Use tent canopies for your hanging items. They are a great way to display your items and provide shade for shoppers. If they’re in the shade they may shop longer.

Large canopy tents will draw attention to your sale from the street and add a wow factor. Shoppers won’t be able to resist seeing what all the fuss is about when they drive by and see your yard packed with tents and tables.

4. Bundle like items to sell more

When it comes to things like bibs, baby socks, onsies and winter hats/mittens use Ziplock bags to create bundle deals. Stuff each bag with like items/sizes and price the whole bag. You’ll get rid of more and make more money off of these smaller items.

5. Pricing guide

If you’re busting at the seams with kids clothing don’t price each piece. Create pricing guides and place them around the sale. This will save you tons of time!

6. Team up!

Ask your neighbors if they are hosting sales and plan them for the same weekend. This way you can advertise on Craiglist and social media that you’re having a neighborhood sale and draw more traffic.



More great garage sale advice from our Facebook friends!



Dana Coates: “

“A chair for people to use to try on shoes & a mirror to see how clothes look. Plenty of lighting to see. GOOD signs clearly marked with where to go and balloons/streamers at the site. “

“Also – when people have their hands full of items – ask to set it aside for them. Then they buy more! 🙂. Help but don’t be overbearing. A checkout table helps too. “

Catherine A. Selles: “

Callie Williams: “

Patricia Miller: “

Julie Ann “ I hate over priced waste of time garage sales. And people who don’t price anything, so you have to keep asking,’ how much for this’! I leave those sales shaking my head….And I’m not buying your stain, broken zipper, missing piece stuff either! Throw it out!”

Lou Meeth Worden: “

April Astrauskas: “

Patty Currie: “

Join the conversation! Follow WOTV 4 Women on Facebook.