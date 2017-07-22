What’s on tonight: July 22nd on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
8 p.m.
A woman is confronted by a handing skeleton; a grandmother has a virtual reality experience.
20/20: In an Instant
9 p.m.
While traveling to Idaho, a couple gets stranded in white out conditions with their infant child after their pickup truck gets stuck in the snow.
Still Star Crossed
10 p.m.
A violent act escalates tensions between the Montagues and Capulets to dangerous levels.