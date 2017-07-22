DIY bubbles is a perfect solution for cheap backyard fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Get your kids off of their tablets and get them outside for bubble fun!  Recently the kids and I made our own bubble solution and had a blast playing outside.  I never knew you could whip up your own bubble solution with things you already have at home.

Bubble Recipe & Supplies

10 Cups of Water

1 Cup of Dish Soap

1 Cup of Corn Syrup

Tea Jug

Bubble Wands

Plastic Cups

Directions: 

Fill a jug with water then have the kids help you measure and stir in 1 cup of dish soap.  Then add 1 cup of corn syrup.  Stir well.

 

