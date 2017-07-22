DIY bubbles is a perfect solution for cheap backyard fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Get your kids off of their tablets and get them outside for bubble fun! Recently the kids and I made our own bubble solution and had a blast playing outside. I never knew you could whip up your own bubble solution with things you already have at home.

Bubble Recipe & Supplies

10 Cups of Water

1 Cup of Dish Soap

1 Cup of Corn Syrup

Tea Jug

Bubble Wands

Plastic Cups

Directions:

Fill a jug with water then have the kids help you measure and stir in 1 cup of dish soap. Then add 1 cup of corn syrup. Stir well.