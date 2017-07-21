Fifth Third’s eBus benefits the financial future of local residents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fifth Third’s eBus Financial Empowerment Mobile is rolling into West Michigan this summer in hopes to help meet challenges faced by our communities that have been traditionally underserved by banks. The eBus is a city bus that has been modified and staffed with professionals who are ready to offer free help. The goal of the eBus is to meet residents of the area where they reside with financial services. They hope this will benefit the financial future of those that they are able to reach.

Nearly 400,000 people have gotten on board with Fifth Third’s Financial Empowerment Mobile. Aboard the eBus there is help with requesting credit reports, financial education modules, fraud awareness and prevention information, workforce development, home ownership seminars, and how to avoid foreclosure. The bus is up and running with its own internet connectivity and onboard computer workstations, making it just like a mobile classroom. You don’t want to miss this:

Thursday, July 20th at Grandville Avenue Financial & Homeownership Fair 1205

Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

from 10am-2pm

Friday, July 21st at Michigan Works! Southwest

1601 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

from 10am-2pm

Wednesday, July 26th at Goodwill Industries

271 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI, 49442

from 10am-2pm

Thursday, July 27th at The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center

2500 S. Division Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

from 1pm-5pm

Friday, July 28th at Community Action House

345 W 14th Street, Holland, MI 49423

To find out more about Fifth Thirds eBus mission and dates visit https://www.53.com/financial-empowerment/programs-for-adults.html