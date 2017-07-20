The host of American Idol has been named; fans go crazy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A household name from his decades on radio and television as an award-winning host and producer, Ryan Seacrest is confirmed to host the beloved music competition series “American Idol” for its first season on ABC. He announced today on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Seacrest had a long run with “Idol,” having served as host for the franchise since its inception in 2002.

Since first stepping onto the iconic “Idol” stage, Seacrest has become a fixture in pop culture and media, most recently signing on as co-host and an executive producer of Disney|ABC’s top-rated, nationally syndicated “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” which he will continue to host from New York. Seacrest also hosts and executive produces ABC’s annual live show, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Seacrest will also continue hosting and executive producing “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” his market-topping No. 1 nationally syndicated L.A. morning drive-time radio show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as a nationally syndicated Top 40 radio show from his iHeart studio at New York’s ABC7, home of “Live.”

Now, with “American Idol” at its new home, Seacrest will help reinvigorate the series that pioneered a new genre of television, staying true to the heart of the show by sharing inspiring stories and turning dreams into reality.

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what ‘American Idol’ means to me,” said Seacrest. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for ‘Idol,’ and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it – especially ‘Idol’’s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”

“‘Idol’ wouldn’t be ‘Idol’ without Ryan,” said Core Media Group CEO Peter Hurwitz. “He is a natural who has been there from the start, shines on live television and has dominated in every one of his professional endeavors. The show’s millions of devoted fans will be delighted to welcome him back to center stage on ABC.”

reunited and it feels so good https://t.co/VVSpklV2sG — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017

The nationwide search for the next superstar kicks off on Thursday, August 17, as the Idol Bus tour jumps into gear across America, offering hopefuls the chance to audition for a shot at superstardom. Please visit www.americanidol.com for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

This spring you can watch American Idol locally on My ABC WOTV 4!