Photos: Maranda Park Party in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The fifth Maranda Park Party of the season drew more than 5,000 people to Kollen Park in Holland today. The park was filled with free food, fun, prizes and smiling faces all day long!

“I’m so thankful that the rain held off and we had a beautiful Park Party at Kollen Park! Officials estimate over 5,300 kids and families enjoyed a free day of fun. For close to 20 years we have enjoyed a partnership with the city of Holland,” Maranda said.

Kids were able to run through a giant inflatable obstacle course, pet farm animals from the Critter Barn, learn about fire safety from the E.S.C.A.P.E. smoke demonstration trailer, and take a ride on a giant swinging pirate ship. The Holland Maranda Park Party also featured dozens of local organizations and vendors representing the best that the lakeshore has to offer with free services, information, and free activities.

Maranda Park Party Holland 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck Credit: Mike Buck

Kids were thrilled to enjoy a free lunch courtesy of the Michigan Department of Education and area public schools along with sweet treats like Country Fresh Ice Cream and fruit snacks from Meijer.

The Craig’s Cruiser Performance Stage rocked all afternoon. Performance included the Hastings Drumline, break dancing, music from the Justin Lee Family Band and great prizes with Maranda and the team from 24 Hour News 8.

Remaining Maranda’s Park Parties 2017

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

July 27- Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek