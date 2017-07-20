Holland Maranda Park Party video highlights

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV) – The fifth Maranda Park Party of the season drew more than 5,000 people to Kollen Park in Holland today. The park was filled with free food, fun prizes and smiling faces all day long!

Kids were able to run through a giant inflatable obstacle course, pet farm animals from the Critter Barn, learn about fire safety from the E.S.C.A.P.E. smoke demonstration trailer, and take a ride on a giant swinging pirate ship. The Holland Maranda Park Party also featured dozens of local organizations and vendors representing the best that the lakeshore has to offer with free services, information, and free activities.

Kids were thrilled to enjoy a free lunch courtesy of the Michigan Department of Education and area public schools along with sweet treats like Country Fresh Ice Cream and fruit snacks from Meijer.

The Craig’s Cruiser Performance Stage rocked all afternoon. Performance included the Hastings Drumline, breakdancing, music from the Justin Lee Family Band and great prizes with Maranda and the team from 24 Hour News 8.

There is still one more opportunity to attend a Maranda Park Party: July 27- Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek – noon to 2pm

Looking for your photos? Storm Team 8 photos: http://wotv4women.com/2017/07/20/storm-team-8-photos-maranda-park-party-Holland/ Other Park Party photos: http://wotv4women.com/2017/07/20/photos-maranda-park-party-in-holland/

Share your photos using the hash tag #MarandaParkParty