Outdoor living trends: how to create the perfect deck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Winter is finally over and maybe you’re thinking about replacing your aging or ugly deck. After all, a new deck is an affordable way to add to or improve your home’s useable living space, while making your home that much more attractive to potential future buyers.

The continued popularity of outdoor living has spurred more colorful, decorative decks with added accessories, lighting and structure.

The most popular option today is a composite deck. There are many options to choose such as color, finish, texture and pattern. Composite decking is low maintenance – meaning no staining required each season, easy to clean, stain, scratch and split resistant, mold and mildew resistance all of which means a durable and long lasting deck.

There are great accessories like under or in railing lighting, railing patterns and decorative post toppings.