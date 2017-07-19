Maranda Park Party preview: Kollen Park, Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV) Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families!

Maranda Park Party comes to Kollen Park in Holland on Thursday, July 20th. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Everyone is invited and everything is free!

>>> Follow along on social media with #MarandaParkParty

The entire city of Holland is so excited to host the next Maranda Park Party in Kollen Park. Check out what Jeremy, Recreation Manager, and the girls from Holland Aquatic Center have to say about Thursday.

Maranda had the opportunity to take us inside (and outside) of Outdoor Discovery Center – a great testament that when we do more together, we can accomplish so much more.

Look for the Ottawa ISD, Doing More Together tent at the Park Party.

Aunt Candy’s Toy company discusses the latest toy craze… Fidget Spinners! Look for FREE spinners at the Ferris State tent this Thursday.

If you’re headed to our Park Party tomorrow, make sure to stop by the Holland Craig’s Cruisers location to check out the Euro Bungy!

Below, Maranda tests it out and flies high!