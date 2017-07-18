What’s on tonight: July 18th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Middle
8 p.m.
Mike upsets his neighbor when he poaches his plumber; Sue declines to talk about her crush.ll team.
Fresh Off The Boat
8:30 p.m.
Jessica wants the family to settle all debts, disputes and grudges before the Chinese New Year.
Black-ish
9 p.m.
Fresh off filming a stint on a reality show, Bow’s sister comes to visit.
Black-ish
9:30 p.m.
When Bow tries to get a black doll for Diane, she’s dismayed by the limited options.
American Housewife
10 p.m.
Greg’s over-the-top romantic gestures override Katie’s yearning for a low-key Valentine’s Day.
The Middle
10:30 p.m.
Mike threatens to get rid of the pool if Sue and Brick don’t start using it.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Celebrity guests and comedy skits.