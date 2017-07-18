What’s on tonight: July 18th on My ABC WOTV4

What's On Tonight On MY ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4

The Middle
8 p.m.

Mike upsets his neighbor when he poaches his plumber; Sue declines to talk about her crush.ll team.

Fresh Off The Boat
8:30 p.m.

Jessica wants the family to settle all debts, disputes and grudges before the Chinese New Year.

Black-ish
9 p.m.

Fresh off filming a stint on a reality show, Bow’s sister comes to visit.

Black-ish
9:30 p.m.

When Bow tries to get a black doll for Diane, she’s dismayed by the limited options.

American Housewife
10 p.m.

Greg’s over-the-top romantic gestures override Katie’s yearning for a low-key Valentine’s Day.

The Middle
10:30 p.m.

Mike threatens to get rid of the pool if Sue and Brick don’t start using it.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

 

