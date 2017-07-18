Healthy snack on the go: Chia Seed Pudding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This is one of my favorite on the go snack recipes. It is so easy and fast; you will never need to buy ready-made pudding cups again! I promise.

All You Need:

¼ cup Chia Seed

1 cup Almond or Cashew Milk (or any non-dairy milk you prefer)

2 TBSP Cacao or Cocoa Powder

1-2 TBSP Pure Maple Syrup

Optional – Raw Cacao Chips, Shredded Organic Coconut

Mix everything together in a med size bowl and then pour into smaller single serving containers. This recipe makes 4 servings. Refrigerate overnight and then you are ready to roll the next day. I make these in advance and then store in the fridge for a few days. These are great healthy snacks for adults or kids and you can make variations with the flavor of almond milk that you use like dark chocolate or vanilla.

Chia seeds are a SUPER FOOD a pack a punch of protein, omega 3s and fiber. They are an excellent source of fuel for optimal energy.