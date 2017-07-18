Brain teasers and secret passwords at the Mindbender Mansion

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Today we’re taking you inside a very unique mansion… the Mindbender Mansion!

The Mindbender Mansion is an exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum that includes hidden clues and secret passwords, brain teasers and puzzles, problem solving and critical thinking.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

45 different games – some individual, some for groups – a whole lotta fun overall! Mindbender Mansion runs through September 3rd, and is having a special deal on July 16th.

That Sunday, admission to the public museum is free and tickets to Mindbender Mansion are just a couple dollars!

The museum also runs summer camps for kids 4 to 14 years old, and they still have some openings left this summer. If you’re interested, you can check out “Camp Curious” at http://www.grpm.org/.

