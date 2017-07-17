WOOD TV intern and cancer survivor gives back to Make-A-Wish

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) When Scott Vander Sloot was offered a wish, he could have asked for anything… a trip to Disney, a meet and greet, or a behind the scenes pass with ESPN…

Instead, he asked for something that will last much longer – the education that will help him achieve his dream of being a sports broadcaster.

In December of 2013, Scott felt a sharp pain in his abdomen. After an x-ray and mass found, he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. Luckily, it was caught early.

After the wish made such an impact on his life, he wanted to take part in the biggest fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan coming up – the Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour.

Scott will be helping set up the event, getting the biker’s ready, as well as handing out medals and congratulating those riding at the finish line.

ABOUT WISH-A-MILE:

The Wish-A-Mile (WAM) 300 tour starts with a travel day from the Michigan International Speedway (MIS) in Brooklyn, Mich. up to Traverse City. From there, cyclists ride an estimated 100 miles each day for three days to end on Sunday at MIS. The WAM 50 is a one-day looped ride that joins the 300 route for the last few miles. Both rides travel through a special designated area named the Silent Mile; to honor loved ones lost too soon but never forgotten. WAM Jr. is a great experience for kids to join in the fun of raising money for wish kids, decorate bikes and ride on the MIS track. The rides conclude with the Heroes Hurrah finish line celebration with more than 3,000 riders, wish children, families and volunteers. The event celebrates the riders’ accomplishments and honors our wish families. When the riders cross the finish line – cheers erupt! It is a true festive atmosphere, complete with games, bounce houses, a delicious lunch, kids’ activities and more.

30th Annual Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour: July 27-30, 2017.

wishamile.org. Registration is now open at