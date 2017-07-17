Kalamazoo Community Foundation and Volunteer Kalamazoo partner up for “Find Your Cause”

GRAND RAPIDS, (WOTV) The Kalamazoo Community Foundation and Volunteer Kalamazoo partnered up to hold an event called “Find Your Cause.”

Around 20 organizations from the city came together to show the different ways you could volunteer in the Kalamazoo community.

Every organization strived to find volunteers to promote their causes and deliver their services. From Gryphon’s Place, to the Nature Center, the Air Zoo, and more – every type of place was present at the event.

Community members of all ages and interests are encouraged to find a volunteer opportunity that fits best. You can find all available volunteer positions in the Kalamazoo area at http://volunteerkalamazoo.org/.