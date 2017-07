WAYLAND, Mich. (WOTV) – Come and enjoy Henika District Library‘s newly installed Storywalk. A Storywalk is a great way to enjoy a children’s picture book and walk outside. Start at the post near the front steps of the building to begin the book, and make your way around the property to complete the story.

Look for a new book each month.

Many thanks to TEI Landmark Audio and the Mignon Sherwood DeLano Foundation for funding this project!

149 South Main St.

Wayland, MI 49348