Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun: July 16-23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families!
Sunday, July 16
Maranda’s Pick: Family Night at Maple Hill Golf Course
- Every Sunday – 5:30pm-dark
- Unlimited golf – walking (Cart available for $8 per person)
- Unlimited range balls
- Unlimited footgolf
- Plus a hot dog, chips and a pop (per person)
- Adults (18 and up) $20
- Juniors (7-17) $12
- Pee Wees (6 and under) $6
Monday, July 17
Maranda’s Pick: Use Your Noodle Summer Camp at Forever Curious Children’s Museum
- Join them and make some awesome creations out of ordinary pool noodles at the Use Your Noodle Summer Camp!
- Fennville
- Grades K-2: 9AM-NOON
- Grades 3-5: 1-4PM
- $15 per session ($12 for Allegan & Van Buren County Students)
- SPACE IS LIMITED! Reserve yours at 269.561.8494 or info@forevercuriousmuseum.org
Tuesday, July 18
Maranda’s Pick: Ionia Free Fair
- Runs July 13-22nd
- Kids Day is Tuesday, July 18
- 12:30pm-5pm – Kids’ Day events in the Entertainment Park
- 5pm – Big Bike Giveaway
- 7pm – Ionia Idol
Wednesday, July 19
Maranda’s Pick: The Great Dairy Adventure
- 9:30 am – 2:30 pm
- Free
- This event is geared to families, daycare centers, summer camps and anyone who wants to learn more about dairy farming and sample free ice cream and other dairy products. Pack up the kids, a camera and the picnic basket, and head out to the MSU Pavilion for a “dairy” fun-filled day!Attendees will have a chance to try milking a cow, create a variety of craft projects, experiment with dairy recipes, pet baby calves and learn about the steps milk takes on its journey from cow to grocery store to family table. There will be samples of dairy foods, giveaways, and hands-on activities teaching the nutritional benefits of dairy foods. MSU student athletes will also be on hand for autographs.
- MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock
4301 Farm Lane
East Lansing
Thursday, July 20
Maranda’s Pick: Maranda Park Park in Kollen Park in Holland
- Next Park Party – July 27 – Northwestern Middle School – Battle Creek
Friday, July 21
Maranda’s Pick: Kid’s day at Sparta Town and Country
- 10 am to 2 pm: KIDS DAY
New location: Rogers Park!
Sponsored by Sparta Chamber of Commerce
*NEW* Splash pad open!
Balloons, face painting, water tables, pony rides and on-stage entertainment for kids!
STAGE ENTERTAINMENT
Dee Jay the Clown: West Michigan’s Favorite Clown (10:30 am)
Dilly Songs: Join us to sing delightful and silly songs (11:30 am)
- 10 am: Kids Parade
Sponsored by Sparta Tire
Line up at Sparta Variety & walk to Rogers Park
Decorate your bikes at Sparta Variety and join the kids parade
- 10:30-1:30 pm: $1 Pony Rides
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sparta
- 11:00 am: 1K Kids Fun Run
Hosted and Sponsored by Northern Physical Therapy.
Join us for a fun run! Kids 3 to 12 years old. This event is free but pre-registration is required to assure participants receive a race bag and medal. Register: www.northernpts.com/event
- 11 am & Noon: Wildflower Walking Tour of Nash Creek area
Tour the banks of Nash Creek (restored by Sparta students) to find our what makes wildflowers unique and why they are important. It will change the way you observe their beauty, forever!
- 11-1 pm: YMCA Fitness Fun for Kids
Hosted by Wolverine Worldwide YMCA
Fitness challenge with events like jump rope, standing long jump, hurdles and more! Prizes available! Enter for a chance to win a FREE one-month membership to the YMCA!
- 12 pm: Carnival Rides Open in the Village Parking Lot
Kids Day Special! $2 per ride!
Unlimited Ride Arm Band Noon to close for $18
Saturday, July 22
Maranda’s Pick: Grand Rapids Balloon Festival
- Hudsonville Fairgounds
- 5235 Park Avenue
- 1pm-9pm
- $5 per person
Sunday, July 23
Maranda’s Pick: Holland Aquatic Center Family Open Swim- 1-5 pm
- Swimming for the whole family!
- Kids of all ages can enjoy the Splash Zone, 150ft Water Slide, and the Vortex Pool.
- Diving boards and water basketball are also available.
- In the 50M pool we rotate between the Alpine Challenge, WiBit Obstacle Course and ZipLine.
- Single visit admission: $6.50 (kids 2 and younger free)