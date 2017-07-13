West Michigan outdoor music near you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s nothing better than being outside and hearing music in the distance. As you get closer, the music gets louder, and soon you find yourself at one of the many outdoor concerts right here in West Michigan. Performances in West Michigan range from local acts in the park to national headliners, performing on some of the area’s biggest stages. No matter your taste, there’s an outdoor music event for you to check out this summer and into the fall.

Celebrate summer with great local music, tasty food, and frothy brews at Arcadia Brewing Company’s Riversedge Summer Music Festival Series in Kalamazoo. There’s music every month, with mini festivals on June 24th, July 22nd, August 12th, and September 16th. Tickets are $10 per event or $30 for all four. Children and young adults 20 years of age and younger gain free admittance to all events!

The Allegan County Fair is home to many live entertainment events, including musical and stage acts! On Friday, September 8th, catch Alabama and John Michael Montgomery for an unforgettable concert experience. Return to the fair on Thursday, September 14th for Thomas Rhett and Friday, September 15th to see the dynamic duo Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. Tickets are available now for the fair’s many entertainment events.

The Gilmore Keyboard Festival in Kalamazoo is hosting concerts starting in September and going through the end of the year with their 2017/18 season. Featuring some of the best pianists in the world, they’re bringing their Rising Stars Series to the next level. Keep an eye out for more incredible performers coming to Kalamazoo as the festival announces additional events into the new year.

The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph has music every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday evening this summer. Music is located at Dockside at Plank’s Tavern, attached to the inn. Drink specials include $3 Landshark or Bud Light and $5 craft drafts from many local breweries.

St. Joseph also hosts outdoor music all summer long. Their Friday Night Concert Series starts June 23rd and runs through September 1st. Hosted every Wednesday from June 28th to August 23rd, the Borwn Bag Concert Series bring music to your lunch hour from noon to 1pm. Rounding out your weekend are the St. Joseph Municipal Band Concerts on Sundays from June 25th to September 4th. You’ll have two chances each day to see these concerts with performances at 3:30pm and 7:30pm. All concerts are free and held at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell.

Battle Creek has festivals throughout the summer, each featuring various musical performances. The Marshall Blues Fest is Saturday, June 24th with blues music filling the air on Michigan Avenue in downtown Marshall. Vibe@5 is a weekly concert series every Friday in July and August, featuring local and regional performers. The Caribbean Festival is Saturday, July 22nd with Reggae music taking center stage in addition to tasty island food. The following week is Leilapalooza on Saturday, July 29th. This all-day music festival features over 60 acts on multiple stages. Rounding out the summer is the Michigan Metal Fest on Saturday, August 25th at the Leila Arboretum. Listen to metal music as 40 acts perform on four stages. The music never stops in Battle Creek!

Virtue Cider in Fennville is hosting live music throughout the summer. Join them on the lawn at their cider house for live music, cider, and fun! They recently completed their outdoor stage, giving them the ability to host these live events, and they’re excited to have a full season of entertainment planned. Make sure to have a glass of their delicious cider when you stop by this summer.

The Fennville DDA presents the 15th year of Tuesdays in the Park this summer, with every other Tuesday starting June 13th and running through August 8th. Music ranges from jazz and blues to urban folk and world music. Make a day of these events, with a variety of outdoor activities, farm markets, wineries, cideries, and restaurants to visit before each concert.

Walk The Beat in Grand Haven is Saturday, August 19th, and is a music festival like no other! The event hosts dozens of artists from all over the state in local business and venues, where participants can literally “walk the beat” from show to show, and enter a series of giveaways along the way. It’s the perfect way to expose emerging musicians, as well as support local business in a big end-of-the-summer party!

BoatWerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland has live entertainment every evening this summer. Enjoy the music that fills the air as you have a drink and delicious meal with friends and the lakeside view of Lake Macatawa.

Live music booms throughout Hudsonville Veteran’s Park every Thursday evening in June. The Hudsonville Concert Series, hosted by the Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, is the perfect place for families looking for kid’s activities, entertainment, and giveaways. Come hungry, as various local food trucks are going to be on the scene.

Breakaway Festival in Grand Rapids features a well-curated musical lineup of national and local artists, local vendors and food trucks, and more when it takes over Belknap Park on August 25th and 26th. They have something to fit anyone’s musical tastes, from rappers like Travis Scott and Kyle to world-renowned DJ Zedd. Join them for an unforgettable weekend as you dance and sing along to your favorite artists with thousands of your closest friends.

Stop by Downtown Market in Grand Rapids for the Music at the Market series. What’s better than good tunes, great food, and delicious drinks, with Aperitivo, Love’s Ice Cream, Rocket Pies, Slows Bar-B-Q, and Social Kitchen & Bar open late during each event. Stop by June 22nd, July 19th, and August 16th from 7-9pm and enjoy live strolling music while soaking in the sun on the patio.

GRandJazzFest in Grand Rapids is West Michigan’s only free, weekend-long jazz festival! This year’s festival is August 19th and 20th, at Rosa Parks Circle, a central location in the heart of downtown. The festival brings to the stage notable jazz performers as well as up-and-coming artists for diverse audiences.

Sparta has two concerts planned for their Concerts in Rogers Park series. Visit them on Wednesday June 21st and 28th for the free entertainment. Each concert has a different theme. The first one being a dance party complete where costumes are encouraged and the latter is a traditional country concert. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy these free outdoors shows!

The mission of the Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon is to produce a quality Midwest Irish music festival promoting Irish culture and heritage while enhancing the community through entertainment, tourism, education, and philanthropy. Over 20 bands perform on five stages from September 14th to 17th, featuring Celtic rock, traditional, folk and contemporary styles.

Whether you make a day of it or decide to go for a couple songs, you’re sure to find live music that you’ll enjoy in West Michigan!