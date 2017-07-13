Photos: Maranda Park Party at East Kentwood High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Thousands braved the cloudy skies for what turned out to be an awesome day at East Kentwood High School for Maranda’s 4th Park Party of the summer. The warm July day and cool breeze were a perfect combination for families enjoying all of the free fun Maranda and her generous partners brought to the community.

The stage rocked all afternoon with great groups including the Amani Children’s Choir, a travel group from Uganda, along with bands, break dancers and more! Kids under the age of 18 got to enjoy a free cookout complete with all-beef hot dogs, apple slices, and cold milk. After enjoying a picnic lunch kids ran from attraction to attraction including giant inflatables like the obstacle course, the Fifth Third Super Slide, bounce houses and so much more!

A party highlight was Olympics gold medal soccer star, Lindsay Tarpley! She teamed up with Milks Means More to play soccer with kids and teach them about being healthy! She even gave away an autographed soccer ball to a lucky Park Party-goer.

Local non-profit organizations came out and set up free games and activities for kids to play, all while they collected tons of prizes and goodies inside their free Priority Health backpacks.

Maranda gave away passes to Michigan’s Adventure, Craig’s Cruisers, Cedar Point, John Ball Zoo and the Holland Aquatics Center so kids could continue having fun all summer long.

Check out the photos of all the fun!

Pictured: Lindsay Tarpley

There are still two more opportunities to enjoy a Maranda Park Party this summer:

Maranda’s Park Parties 2017

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

July 20- Kollen Park, Holland

July 27- Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek