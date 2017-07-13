Kentwood Maranda Park Party video highlights

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda’s Park Party tour made a stop at East Kentwood High School! The afternoon of free fun took place Thursday, July 13th from 12 pm until 2 pm, with the most attractions of any Maranda Park Party to date… talk about super-sized fun!

Kids enjoyed rides and activities, including the ferris wheel, giant bounce house, inflatables and the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s life-sized yard games.

Party-goers also had the opportunity to test their soccer skills with Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Tarpley and listen to an amazing performances from the Amani Children’s Choir & the East Kentwood drumline.

While at the party, kids under the age of 18 were able to enjoy a free lunch thanks to a great partnership between the USDA, Michigan Department of Education and East Kentwood High School. The grills fired up all-beef hot dogs with healthy sides for kids!

Like the saying goes, time flies when you’re having fun! There are just two more Park Parties left – will we see you there?

2017 Maranda Park Party schedule:

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek