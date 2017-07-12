Swing dancing at Rosa Parks Circle every Tuesday of the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer is the time to try something new and goof around with the people you love. What better way than to dance?
Every Tuesday of the summer, people from all over West Michigan come together to shake off their worries and have a great time. In fact, Grand Rapids Original Swing Society has the “2012 Guinness Book’s Largest Swing Dance in the World”!
Join the movement.
It all starts Tuesdays, 7 – 9:30pm. Lessons from 7 – 7:30. All ages welcome!
FREE swing schedule:
- Tues, July 11 – Live Band Rosa Parks Circle
- Sat, July 15 – In The Woods Byron Center 8pm – 11pm
- Tues, July 18 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park
- Tues, July 25 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park
- Tues, August 1 – Live Band Rosa
- Tues, August 8 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park
- Tues, August 15 – Rosa Parks Circle
- Tues, August 22 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park
- Tues, August 29 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park
- Tues, September 5 – Live Band Rosa
- Tues, September 12 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park
- Tues, September 19 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park
- Tues, September 26- Rosa Parks Circle
- Tues, October 3 – Live Band Rosa
- Tues October 10 – Rosa Parks Circle
- Tues, October 17 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park
