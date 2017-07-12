Swing dancing at Rosa Parks Circle every Tuesday of the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer is the time to try something new and goof around with the people you love. What better way than to dance?

Every Tuesday of the summer, people from all over West Michigan come together to shake off their worries and have a great time. In fact, Grand Rapids Original Swing Society has the “2012 Guinness Book’s Largest Swing Dance in the World”!

Join the movement.

It all starts Tuesdays, 7 – 9:30pm. Lessons from 7 – 7:30. All ages welcome!

FREE swing schedule:

Tues, July 11 – Live Band Rosa Parks Circle

Sat, July 15 – In The Woods Byron Center 8pm – 11pm

Tues, July 18 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Tues, July 25 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Tues, August 1 – Live Band Rosa

Tues, August 8 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Tues, August 15 – Rosa Parks Circle

Tues, August 22 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Tues, August 29 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Tues, September 5 – Live Band Rosa

Tues, September 12 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Tues, September 19 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Tues, September 26- Rosa Parks Circle

Tues, October 3 – Live Band Rosa

Tues October 10 – Rosa Parks Circle

Tues, October 17 – DJ Event Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Swing Dancing at Rosa Parks Circle View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Grand Rapids Original Swing Society hosted swing dancing at Rosa Parks Circle on July 11, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)