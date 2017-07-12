Maranda Park Party preview; what to expect at East Kentwood High School

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOTV) – Get ready to rock the park with Maranda! East Kentwood High School is hosting for the 2nd year in a row, and is excited to bring free lunches (all-beef hotdogs) and free fun to the community.

Grand Rapids Public Museum is getting in on the Park Party fun with life-sized yard games! Make sure to look for these when you’re walking around East Kentwood High School.

Maranda and the WOTV team will be traveling to 3 more communities in West Michigan, handing out great prizes and providing amazing entertainment for all party-goers to enjoy. Our awesome stage sponsors, Craig’s Cruisers, and Aerial Tactic joined us in studio to talk about Park Party #4.

2017 Maranda Park Party Schedule:

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

At every Park Party, Applebees has provided delicious meals for our interns. Maranda had the opportunity to give us a behind the scenes look in the Applebees’ kitchen. Check out their new catering options!