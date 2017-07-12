Are we alone? Experience alien worlds at Air Zoo’s new, interactive exhibit

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – At the intersection of science, technology, and art is the final frontier. And there is nowhere better to explore that frontier than at the Air Zoo.

We’re excited to announce West Michigan’s next traveling exhibit, Alien Worlds and Androids, with content provided by JPL and NASA. It’s an out of this world experience, and you will leave feeling like you took a fantastic journey through space and time.

Alien Worlds and Androids bring guests face-to-face with worlds far beyond their own, and introduces the technology that takes them there.

It will only be at the Air Zoo for the summer, don’t miss out! Learn more in the video above.

