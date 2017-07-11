What’s on tonight: July 11th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4

The Middle
8 p.m.

Mike hires high school coach Babbitt as a ringer to help the quarry softball team.

 

Fresh Off The Boat
8:30 p.m.

Jessica reveals shocking details about her past during a U.S. citizenship interview.

Black-ish
9 p.m.

In an effort to get more involved with his community, Dre joins the Homeowners’ Association.

Black-ish
9:30 p.m.

Dre is jealous of his sister’s relationship with Pops; Zoey is urged to take Junior to a party.

American Housewife
10 p.m.

Katie joins the zombie run; Anna-Kat and Greg get a little too enthusiastic about being zombies.

The Middle
10:30 p.m.

Axl runs into several ex-girlfriends at a St. Patrick’s Day party; Brick buys a microfiche machine.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.

Professional football player Peyton Manning; actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Perfume Genius performs.

 

