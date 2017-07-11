Fun with Dinosaurs at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Now through September 17, visit the land of the dinosaurs at Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

See dinosaur robots that move around and feel like actual findings, as well as play with the clay dinos. Dig for fossils in the pit, climb through caves, and jump around indoor playgrounds. Learn about the creatures of all sizes, colors, and climates.

The exhibit features three different sections: the land of fire (warm habitat), land of ice (cold habitat), and a field research station. Move through the landscapes to learn, interact, and play with everything dinosaur-related.

Keep posted for special activity days on Wednesdays at the exhibit.

http://kvm.kvcc.edu/dinosaurs/