4 ways for seniors to beat the summer heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer heat waves can be dangerous and even life-threatening for those who don’t take proper precautions. Most heat disorders occur because a person is overexposed to heat or has over-exercised for their age and physical condition.

Here are four tips from AARP to keep cool this summer:

  • Install window air conditions snugly; be sure to insulate them.
  • Cover windows that let in hot sun with curtains, shades, or awnings.
  • Keep storm windows up all year.
  • Go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power during periods of extreme heat.

