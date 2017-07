GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – People from all over West Michigan came out to sample dozens of domestic, imported and crafted beers and delicious hand-crafted tots, Saturday July 8th.

Combined with good beer, tasty tots, and live music, the Tater Tots & Beer Festival satisfied all guilty pleasures.

Photos: Tater Tots & Beer Festival 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) Hundreds attended the Tater Tots & Beer Festival in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)