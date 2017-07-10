Skiing for a cause: Making dreams come true for Make A Wish Michigan kids.

Allendale, MI – Looking for a fun event for the entire family? The Grand City Show Skiers will be building pyramids, swiveling and skiing in front of a live audience on July 20, at 7pm. Members from the Grand City Show Skiers in Allendale are coming together for “Grand City Gives” to help raise funds for Make-A-Wish® Michigan. The statewide nonprofit, MAWM, grants wishes of Michigan children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

Grand City Show Skiers are a local nonprofit 100% volunteer organization dedicated to bringing a love of water skiing to the community. For nearly 40 years, Grand City has been building pyramids, swiveling, and skiing around boats in West Michigan and beyond, demonstrating their passion for water sports and showing others how anyone or any age or ability level can participate. Team members range in age from 7 to 77.

“We love what we do, and we want to bring that excitement to everyone,” said Calli Scheele, Marketing Coordinator for Grand City. “The idea of doing a show as a fundraiser for another nonprofit has been floating around for a couple years now, and we decided to go for it. As a team, we decided to partner with Make-A-Wish Michigan this year to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. We want to use our talents on the water to benefit others who may not have the same opportunities we do.”

WHAT:

Grand City Show Skiers perform for “Grand City Gives” benefiting Make-A-Wish® Michigan.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 20 at 7pm

WHERE:

Collin Park on Reed’s Lake in East Grand Rapids.

COST:

The show is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.

For more information on this event or how to get involved, contact Calli Scheele via email at grandcitymarketing@gmail.com or visit http://www.grandcityshowskiers.org.

About Make-A-Wish Michigan

Since 1984, Make-A-Wish® Michigan has granted more than 9,000 wishes to Michigan children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Make-A-Wish Michigan serves children throughout the entire state and is funded through community support. More than 80 percent of each dollar spent benefits the Michigan wish-granting program. Visit http://www.michigan.wish.org to learn more.