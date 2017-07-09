Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun: July 9-16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 18 through June 24 below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.
Sunday, July 9
Maranda’s Pick: Kids Bowl FREE!
- Register your kids and they can bowl two FREE games every day all summer long!
- Sign up and find an alley near you at https://www.kidsbowlfree.com/
Monday, July 10
Maranda’s Pick: Mecosta County Fair opens!
- Runs though Saturday, July 15
- Wednesday is Kids’ Day – Kids Pedal Pull
Tuesday, July 11
Maranda’s Pick: Storytime in the Park
- 7-8 p.m. Garfield Park (Grand Rapids)
- free ice cream and a free book!
- All family members will receive free ice cream and every kid will receive a free book. The cost is FREE to attend and participate.
Wednesday, July 12
Maranda’s Pick: Family Fun and Fitness Night
- FREE.
- From 5:45pm-8:30pm at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.
- Work up a sweat with a free family fitness class, then cool off with a giant slip’n’slide after.
- Concessions and other activities will be available as well.
Thursday, July 13
Maranda’s Pick: Maranda Park Party at East Kentwood High School
- July 13 – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood
- July 20 – Kollen Park, Holland
- July 27 – Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek
Friday, July 14
Maranda’s Pick: Ionia Free Fair!
- Runs July 13-22nd
- Kids Day is Tuesday, July 18
Saturday, July 15
Maranda’s Pick: Disney’s Frozen at the GH Musical Fountain
- The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is a synchronized water and light show accompanied with music of all varieties.
- Each 20-minute show features a different theme around 10pm
- Different shows play daily at sunset from Memorial Day thru Labor Day
- Best viewed from Waterfront Stadium; however the Fountain can be easily experienced 1/4 mile either side on the Grand Haven Boardwalk.
Sunday, July 16
Maranda’s Pick: Family Night at Maple Hill Golf Course
- Every Sunday – 5:30pm-dark
- Unlimited golf – walking (Cart available for 8$ per person)
- Unlimited range balls
- Unlimited footgolf
- Plus a hot dog, chips and a pop (per person)
- Adults (18 and up) $20
- Juniors (7-17) $12
- Pee Wees (6 and under) $6