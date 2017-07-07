5 tips for luscious lashes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Eyes are arguably a woman’s most powerful feature! Play up your eyes with liner, a great mascara and false lashes. Here are 5 tips that will create a more beautiful and eye-opening gaze for your next night out on the town.

First line inside of your waterline. Use a white liner to make the eye appear bigger and a black liner to make the eyes appear smaller. Next, apply your mascara at the base of your lash line and wiggle your way to the tip so the excess mascara will land at the top of your natural lashes. Then, use a lash curler to achieve the perfect bend of the natural lash. Carefully remove your false lashes from the package, bend them around your pinky to create a better curve, apply lash glue for strips, and rest the lash for 10 seconds while the glue becomes tacky. Apply as close to the lash line as you can get it and press the lash in with your forefinger. Finally, apply another light layer of your favorite mascara to the falsies and you’re good to go!

WANT THE 411 on Local Lash Love? Check out the incredible menu of luscious lash and brow services at Siren & Proper where you can get a lash application that will eliminate you’re need for mascara. They also offer Lash lifts and tints as service options for “sexy simplicity and timeless beauty”!