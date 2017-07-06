Photos: Maranda Park Party in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The third Maranda Park Party drew over 4,000 kids and families to Bronson Park in Kalamazoo’s city center today. Guests were delighted to arrive to the sight of dozens of attractions and the mouthwatering smell of a summer cookout! The Michigan Department of Education provided free lunch to every child under the age of 18 who attended which included fresh grilled hot dogs and healthy sides.

“For the first time in Park Party history we were able to bring the party into the heart of the city! Our Park Party at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo proved to be an ideal location for our third Party of the summer! It was great meeting so many awesome families and working with the City of Kalamazoo,” said Maranda.

Kids and families were able to enjoy a picnic in the park before heading off for a ride on the Fifth-Third Super Slide, run through an inflatable obstacle course or stop for a free haircut. The Kalamazoo Maranda Park Party also featured more than a dozen local organizations and vendors representing the best that Kalamazoo has to offer with free services, information, and free activities.

The Craig’s Cruiser Performance Stage rocked all afternoon. The Amani Children’s Choir, a traveling group from Uganda, had the crowd on their feet as they showed off their musical talents and great dance moves. Kids also cooled off with a sweet treat from Country Fresh, enjoying free ice cream sandwiches while watching performances by the Hastings Drumline, The Justin Lee Family Band (a third place finalist in South Africa’s Got Talent) and Ariel Tactic.

Kids were thrilled to interact with Maranda live on stage where she gave away great prizes including passes to the Air Zoo, Cedar Point, John Ball Zoo and other local favorites. There’s still time to make it to a Park Party this summer!

The Park Party team is heading to three more locations:

Maranda’s Park Parties 2017

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

July 13- East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20- Kollen Park, Holland

July 27- Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek