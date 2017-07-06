‘Maranda Where You Live:’ Bronson Park Party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A great time was had by all on Thursday at the Maranda Park Party in Kalamazoo! It was the first time a Park Party has ever been held at Bronson Park.
Thursday’s episode of “Maranda Where You Live” took a look at all of the fun. You can watch a replay of the episode above.
There’s a still a number of Maranda Park Parties taking place this summer. Check out the schedule below:
- July 13 – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood
- July 20 – Kollen Park, Holland
- July 27 – Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek
“Maranda Where You Live” airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m.