‘Maranda Where You Live:’ Bronson Park Party

Published: Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A great time was had by all on Thursday at the Maranda Park Party in Kalamazoo! It was the first time a Park Party has ever been held at Bronson Park.

Thursday’s episode of “Maranda Where You Live” took a look at all of the fun. You can watch a replay of the episode above.

There’s a still a number of Maranda Park Parties taking place this summer. Check out the schedule below:

  • July 13 – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood
  • July 20 – Kollen Park, Holland
  • July 27 – Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

“Maranda Where You Live” airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m.

