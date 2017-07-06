4,000+ attend Maranda Park Party, Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda’s Park Party tour made the stop at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo! Bringing the fun to the party were friends from Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation, the president of Downtown Kalamazoo, and Kalamazoo Public Schools. All together, we there was an overwhelming amount of support from the Kalamazoo community.

Amani Children’s Choir also came and rocked the house, and Design1 was giving out free haircuts!

2017 Maranda Park Party schedule:

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

Did you vote? The zip line was the winner of the ‘Build a Park Party’ contest, giving kids some high flying fun!

Storm Team 8 banner photos, Kalamazoo:

http://wotv4women.com/2017/07/06/storm-team-8-photos-maranda-park-party-kalamazoo/