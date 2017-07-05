8 home maintenance projects perfect for the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Below are 8 home maintenance jobs to tackle this spring!

Check roof. Examine shingles, flashing, cracked boots around vents from the ground with binoculars. Anything questionable, call a professional who’ll inspect for free.

Clean gutters. Leaves, pine needles and other debris block downspouts and create overflows that can damage siding and foundation. Do it yourself or hire a pro, and consider installing gutter guards.

Wash siding. Prevents mildew and extends life. Use a bucket of warm soapy water and a long-handled brush—rinse with a garden hose. Or hire a pro.

Caulk windows, doors, corner trim. Use longer-lasting high quality siliconized acrylic latex caulk rated for exterior use.

Clean outside AC condenser. Spray this big metal unit with a garden hose—brushing or pressure washing could damage the fins. Or hire a pro who’ll also lube the fan motor.

Clean and repair decks. Hose surfaces and between boards and hammer protruding nails. A deck cleaning product restores stained and faded decking.

Spruce up yard. Clear lawn of twigs and leaves and mow when grass grows. Mulch beds. Prune bushes away from siding and foundation.

Check walks and driveways. For cracks, use sealant made for the material, stuffing foam backer rods into larger openings.