What’s on tonight: July 4th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Middle
8 p.m.
Axl, Sue and Brick tell Frankie and Mike that their bickering is having a negative effect on them.
Fresh Off The Boat
8:30 p.m.
Jessica is excluded from the Neighborhood Watch because of her reputation as a non-team player.
Black-ish
9 p.m.
With Zoey heading to college soon, Dre tries to plan the best Christmas ever.
Black-ish
9:30 p.m.
Dre plans a prank on Junior after Junior embarrasses him at a basketball game.
American Housewife
10 p.m.
Viv unexpectedly helps ease tension between Katie and her visiting mother.
The Middle
10:30 p.m.
Axl, Hutch and Kenny decide to sell the Winnebago; Brick works on writing a historical musical.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Elle Fanning; Paul W. Downs; Playboi Carti.