What’s on tonight: July 4th on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Web Staff Published: Updated:
What's On Tonight On MY ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4

The Middle
8 p.m.

Axl, Sue and Brick tell Frankie and Mike that their bickering is having a negative effect on them.

 

Fresh Off The Boat
8:30 p.m.

Jessica is excluded from the Neighborhood Watch because of her reputation as a non-team player.

Black-ish
9 p.m.

With Zoey heading to college soon, Dre tries to plan the best Christmas ever.

Black-ish
9:30 p.m.

Dre plans a prank on Junior after Junior embarrasses him at a basketball game.

American Housewife
10 p.m.

Viv unexpectedly helps ease tension between Katie and her visiting mother.

The Middle
10:30 p.m.

Axl, Hutch and Kenny decide to sell the Winnebago; Brick works on writing a historical musical.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.

Elle Fanning; Paul W. Downs; Playboi Carti.

 

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s