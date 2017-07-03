Get discovered: win a one-year $25,000 talent deal with ABC

Hollywood, CA-Have you ever dreamed of making it in Hollywood as an actor? If so, here’s your chance! ABC Talent and Casting is holding their digital talent competition, ABC Discovers. The competition takes place Monday, June 26 – Sunday, July 9, and is live now online. The competition aims to discover and champion actors who may not have had the opportunity to be seen yet by a team of professional casting executives. Actors 18 and older are encouraged to visit ABCDiscovers.com to enter the contest for the chance to receive a one-year $25,000 talent deal with ABC. The 2017 winner will be announced Thursday, August 10, when their videos, along with the other top finalists, will be featured on the ABC Discovers website.

Ayo Davis, senior vice president, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment, said, “This competition is about access and opportunity for up-and-coming actors. We are incredibly proud of the talent that has surfaced in the first few years of the competition and can’t wait to see who comes forward this year in both the U.S. and now also the U.K.”

This year’s ABCDiscovers.com competition site features commentary from Davis, as well as respected Casting Director Linda Lowy, who talks about how she found the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy.” Lowy’s video features interviews with show talent, including Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Jessica Capshaw, Kelly McCreary, Jason George and Debbie Allen. Last year’s 2016 competition winner, Beth Triffon, and comedian Akaash Singh (“Difficult People” and “The Leftovers”) are also featured on the site.

“Winning ABC Discovers Casting Competition has created huge breakthroughs in my career, and given me opportunities to be seen my some of the biggest casting directors in television”, says Khalilah Dubose (previous ABC Discover’s winner) “Since winning, I’ve booked roles on major network shows like, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Rosewood and a recurring role on Being Mary Jane. I would encourage every aspiring actor to take advantage of it.”

To enter the ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition, actors are asked to create a video performing one of the comedy or drama scenes posted on ABCDiscovers.com. Actors will be judged on quality of performance, potential star power and technical skill set. For full details on eligibility, how to enter and for Official Rules, interested actors can visit ABCDiscovers.com. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, July 9.