Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun: July 2-9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda's complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 18 through June 24 below.

Sunday, July 2

Through July 4th

Parking: $5

Admission: $8 per person

10am: Grounds open

11am: Carnival Opens – 20+ rides

Noon-5pm: Air Show time!

3pm: Great Lakes Timber Show

7pm: Hot-air Balloon Launch

8pm: Twilight Air Show

Monday, July 3

Maranda’s Pick: Annual Fourth of July Festival in Dorr! Also catch fireworks tonight in Portage and Allegan – see the list here

Tuesday, July 4 (Independence Day!)

Maranda’s Pick: see the list here Happy Fourth of July! Fireworks in communities around West Michigan-Grand Haven, Holland, Battle Creek, South Haven, Saugatuck and more! –

Wednesday, July 5

Wednesdays, 10am-3pm (buffet 11-2) and 4pm-9pm (buffet 5-8)

$24.99 plus tax gets you a wristband that’s good for unlimited indoor and outdoor go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf, ropes course, bumper boats, and froghopper.

Also, the three hour access to pizza buffet is included with the price.

Thursday, July 6

Maranda’s Pick: Third Maranda Park Party of the Summer at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo

July 6 – Bronson Park , Kalamazoo

July 13 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 20 – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 27 – Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

Friday, July 7

FREE

300 vendors

music

magicians

street performers and more!

Saturday, July 8

Lemur Lap Fun Run

July 8 – 8:15am

The Lemur Lap is a fun run through the zoo.

Cost is $15 per child for members and $20 per child for non-members.

This includes the child’s admission to the zoo for the day and a Lemur Lap t-shirt.

The Lemur Lap registration will begin at 7:00am at the zoo office.

The fun run will take place at 8:15am.

This non-competitive race is for children 12 and under.

Zoorific Kids’ Day

Get wild about being outside!

Zoorific Kids' Day

Get wild about being outside!

Zoorific Kids' Day at Binder Park Zoo encourages children to explore opportunities with various local organizations who are working together to promote fun, safe, and healthy activity alternatives to television and video games and gets kids excited to be outside.

NEW THIS YEAR: Teddy Bear Triage! Kids are encouraged to bring their stuffed animal friends for a "check-up"!

The Lemur Lap is the kick-off to the day's event, and a great way to get kids moving! A spin-off of our popular Cheetah Case, this non-competitive race is for children 12 and under.

Booths and activities are held inside the Zoo and are included in admission.

Booths and activities are held inside the Zoo and are included in admission.

Sunday, July 9

Maranda’s Pick: Kids Bowl FREE!

Register your kids and they can bowl two FREE games every day all summer long!

Sign up and find an alley near you at https://www.kidsbowlfree.com/