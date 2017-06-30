West Michigan couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Two 99-year-olds celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday, making them the longest-living couple in the state, according to their family.

Donald Hart and his wife, Vivian, reminisced about the eight decades they’ve spent together and how the good times, as well as the challenging times, only helped to grow deeper love for one another.

The Harts’ relationship blossomed in the 1930s. He served in the Air Force and was drafted in World War II before spending more than 20 years at American Seating.

Vivian Hart, a chalk artist and avid reader, is most known for her unwavering love her family — especially her kids.

Maranda had the chance to talk with the couples’ son, great granddaughter, and great great grandson who all touted their strength, forgiveness, and commitment to their family and church.

To celebrate the big anniversary, about 30 people gathered at Pilgrim Manor in Grand Rapids. After some urging from his family, Donald Hart beautifully sang “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” to his wife.