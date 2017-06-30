New juice recommendations for babies and toddlers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Attention parents, another change to be aware of for babies. The American Academy of Pedatrics has updated their policy on juice for infants. Previously parents were told kids could start to have juice at 6 months old but now they have changed that age to 1. The Academy states on their website this is because juice offers, “no nutritional benefit to children under the age of 1 and should not be included in their diet.”

“Parents may perceive fruit juice as healthy, but it is not a good substitute for fresh fruit and just packs in more sugar and calories,” said Melvin B. Heyman, MD, FAAP, co-author of the statement. “Small amounts in moderation are fine for older kids, but are absolutely unnecessary for children under 1.”

The policy statement recommendations include:

Ages 1-3, 4 ounces daily for toddlers

Age 4-6, fruit juice should be restricted to 4 to 6 ounces daily

Ages 7-18, juice intake should be limited to 8 ounces or 1 cup of the recommended 2 to 2 ½ cups of fruit servings per day

Remember that kids should not have juice at bedtime or to drink it throughout the day from a sippy cup or bottle. These bad habits can cause tooth decay.

Learn more.