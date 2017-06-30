Hands-on activities and interactive experiments at Air Zoo Summer Camps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This summer, give your kids a summer camp experience they’ll remember for the rest of their lives (they’ll learn a lot too, but we don’t have to tell them that)! The Air Zoo Summer Science Camps are sure to thrill even the most discerning camper!

Their professional educators will share the thrill of science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics (STEAM), and aerospace science with campers through TONS of hands-on activities and interactive experiments. Campers will get an in-depth look at the Air Zoo, including the 4D theater, full-motion flight simulators, and much more! Because some portions of the camp will take place outdoors, campers need to dress appropriately for the weather.

Air Zoo members receive 10% off all camps.

Link to all Air Zoo Summer Camps: