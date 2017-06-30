Fifth Third provides 1 million meals to kids in need

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In May, Fifth Third provided over 1 million meals to fight hunger with its “Feeding Our Communities” initiative. This included employee and customer donations, canned goods drives and employee volunteer activities for a month long.

In order to provide employees volunteer opportunities, Fifth Third partnered with more than 65 organizations across 10 states.

West Michigan shared the love by spending 170 hours volunteering at Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan, Kids’ Food Basket, Father Fred Pantry, Ministry with Community and Community Action House. But it doesn’t stop there… the bank also made a $30,000 donation to become a Kids’ Food Basket Champion for Children, which provides 180,000 meals for kids in serious need.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

