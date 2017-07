GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s a full on family reunion in Despicable Me 3 as Gru meets his long lost brother.

Jenny Garone stopped by from Celebration Cinema to tell Maranda all about the latest installment in the series which, of course, means more minions! Despicable Me 3 hits theatres Friday, June 30.

>>> Take a look in the video above!