Photos: Maranda Park Party in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Maranda kicked off the 2nd Park Party of the season at Smith-Ryerson Park in Muskegon on June 29, 2017. An estimated 4,200 kids and families enjoyed an afternoon of free fun from Maranda, WOOD TV8/WOTV 4 Women and generous community partners.

“It turned out to be a beautiful day in Muskegon for our second Park Party of the summer! Officials estimate 4,200 kids and families enjoyed an afternoon free family fun. I loved seeing so many kids and community organizations coming out to support our event.”- Maranda

Check out the pictures of the fun from the big event!

Maranda invites you and your family out to attend one of the remaining Park Parties this summer. Check out our schedule:

Maranda’s Park Parties 2017

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.

July 6, Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13- East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20- Kollen Park, Holland

July 27- Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek