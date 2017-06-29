Nearly 4,500 guests attend Muskegon Maranda Park Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda’s Park Party tour made the stop at Smith Ryerson Park in Muskegon! Bringing the fun to the party were friends from Country Fresh, Milk Means More, and kids from Muskegon Heights and Muskegon Public Schools! Samaritas also came by to talk to families about the services they can help them with.

The Muskegon Police Department came out in full support of the park party and enjoyed engaging in some summer fun with the community. The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital also came out with their inflatable basketball games to encourage fitness and health habits.

2017 Maranda Park Party schedule:

July 6 — Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

The zip line was the winner of the ‘Build a Park Party’ contest, giving kids some high flying fun! Also, Maranda caught up with breakdancers, “Aerial Tactic”!

We’re continuing our celebration of Jake’s 10th Birthday! Families sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jake and Maranda and the WOTV 4 Women team gave Jake a “Maranda Park Party” vest bandana!

Find your photos from Muskegon Maranda Park Party:

Storm Team 8 photos, Muskegon Maranda Park Party: