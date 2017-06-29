Best make-up brands for women of color

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Having difficulty finding a beauty brand that matches your skin tone? Whether you’re olive, dark-skinned, or a mixed chick here are some beauty brands that cater to women of color.

IMAN Cosmetics are great option to try. They offer shades in a wide variety of colors, the make-up wears well and the cosmetics are reasonably priced.

Fashion Fair is back and better than ever! They have provided makeup for bold and beautiful women of color for the last 45 years! Order some online today.

Yves Saint Laurent – Ever wondered how this iconic fashion house fares on women of color? Well they have expanded their line of offerings and revolutionized makeup with remarkable ranges well suited for Asian and African American Women.

Cover Girl Queen Collection – You can achieve flawless skin at drug store prices…beauty on a budget is always a win-win!

Black Opal Cosmetics – Typically hard to find but their impeccable foundations are worth the wild goose chase.

Ben Nye Luxury Powders – professional make-up artists swoon over the hottest highlighting and contouring powders on the market and now Ben Nye offers a total of 4 shades reaching the masses with a wider variety of this magical dust.

THE 411 on WHERE TO BUY: Some of these products mentioned are only available on-line but for instant make-up gratification at amazing prices don’t walk, run into the Walgreens on Division & 28th street… they have a DIVINE beauty section that offers a ton of amazing product offerings for women of color.