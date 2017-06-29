Abbey Sladick is the WOTV 4 Women expert focusing on community outreach. Abbey is the Vice President of Communication at Mel Trotter Ministries where she teaches the community about poverty, homelessness, and provides ways to get involved to help better the lives in West Michigan.

“I wake up every morning energized by the fact that I get the opportunity to meet people who have overcome tragedy and still have hope,” she said. “Each guest at Mel Trotter Ministries has a unique and amazing story of rescue and restoration and I get the opportunity to share those stories with donors and volunteers to help inspire change.”

Abbey was born and raised in West Michigan. She lives in Spring Lake with her husband, Neil. He teaches and coaches at Ravenna Public Schools and together they love volunteering, traveling, camping, biking, snowshoeing and going to the beach.

Abbey is involved in many community organizations including, Pine Rest Foundation Board, Grand Rapids Symphony Community Engagement Committee, West Michigan Public Relations Society of America, Association of Gospel Rescue Missions, Grand Rapids Chamber Marketing Advisory Committee, and a member of WGVU Engage Committee.

“It’s my privilege to be a voice for those who can’t speak up for themselves and to share real stories about people who are just like you and me but happen to be facing unthinkable challenges like job loss, addiction, broken relationships, poverty and gentrification. Every day I strive to break down the stigmas surrounding homelessness and encourage everyone to be a part of the solution.”

Abbey works to inspire women to give back by creating an avenue for them, their family and friends to make a difference through community service and philanthropy right here in West Michigan.

