10 West Michigan wedding venues every bride wants to book

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Wedding season is HERE! Whether you prefer rustic-chic, gorgeous and glamorous, or something in between… West Michigan has got you covered. See some of our top picks of wedding venues below. Happy planning!

2337 63rd St, Fennville, MI

Capacity 151-200

Located on an old apple orchard, the Apple Blossom Chapel & Gardens in Fennville, Michigan is a bride and groom’s dream come true wedding venue. The property creates a whimsical feel with their tall trees, colorful flower gardens and crystal clear pond.

146 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Capacity 151-200

At an astounding 10,900 square feet, the Ballroom truly dazzles with its original marble walls, sparkling crystal chandeliers and 24-foot Doric columns. The ceilings are high, making the room feel especially spacious. A special touch is the event lighting that allows the bride and groom to set the mood within the room.

818 Butterworth St SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Capacity 300+

The Goei Center is ideal for couples seeking historical charm and elegance. Formerly the Kindel Furniture Factory, this loft-like area is decorated with exposed brick walls and original dark hardwood flooring. The entire facility is 15,000 square feet and can host up to 400 guests, so many couples take advantage of this space by using it for both the ceremony and reception.

100 Monroe St, Kalamazoo, MI

Capacity: 101-150

Brides looking to feel like an absolute princess on their wedding day are meant to get married at The Henderson Castle. Your Castle that you may ”own” for 24 hours, that is. Another bonus is the castle serves as an inn where 26 guests may stay overnight.

6069 Blue Star Highway Saugatuck, MI

Capacity 300+

Experience the beauty, style and comfort of our state-of-the-art facility for your special day. The conference center is a state-of-the-art facility that provides everything you need to plan your ceremony or reception. Whether you choose indoors or outdoors, their cozy and contemporary property is sure to provide smiles!

310 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI

Capacity: 251-300

Loft 310 is conveniently located in Downtown Kalamazoo’s popular Entertainment District. From wedding ceremonies to fantastic receptions, their experienced planners will help ensure your special day is a once-in-a-lifetime memorable event for you and all of your guests. Couples seeking a lavish and chic wedding venue will love what Loft 310 has to offer.

5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI

Capacity 251-300

A ceremony site with a waterfall and historic barn makes Post Family Farm an unforgettable setting for your big day. There is the option of having the ceremony and reception either indoors or outdoors from the waterfall greens, pavilion, or the white barn built in 1915.

333 Broad St, St Joseph, MI

Capacity 251-300

Footsteps from Silver Beach, Shadowland offers you a picturesque backdrop of glistening water, crimson sunsets, a quaint lighthouse and Victorian-era downtown. It is a beautiful destination during all four seasons. This is your place for making unforgettable memories.

45143 28th Ave, Bangor, MI

Capacity 230

Something Blue Berry Farm is a historic, 140 year old property with 55 acres of woods and picturesque fields. Their outdoor spaces offer patio seating and breathtaking views of the sunset. All of their patios are lit with string lighting as well as solar lanterns throughout the property. An added touch is the rustic fire ring they offer for cooler nights.

1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI

Capacity 201-250

Windmill Island Gardens is a picturesque 30-acre park in the City of Holland, Michigan. This venue is often a destination site for couples looking for a colorful, quaint backdrop where they can host an outdoor wedding in a beautiful, relaxed environment. Enjoy Windmill Island Garden’s neatly manicured grounds that sits right near the shores of Macatawa River. Couples who enjoy historical sites, regardless of their culture, will find the venue and town of Holland to be friendly and welcoming towards out-of-town guests.