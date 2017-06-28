Maranda Park Party preview; what to expect at Smith Ryerson Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Get ready to rock the park with Maranda! This year, Maranda and the Park Party team will be traveling to 5 more communities in West Michigan.

>>> Take a look at the video above for a Wyoming Park Party recap and a Muskegon Park Party preview!

2017 Maranda Park Party Schedule:

June 29 — Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6 — Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

Maranda Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. This season marks the 23rd consecutive year that Maranda will bring great entertainment, a huge variety of attractions, community resources from local nonprofits, and a ton of prizes to local communities in West Michigan.

Once again, in working with USDA, Michigan Dept. of Ed and local school districts, free lunch will be served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Maranda’s Park Parties have been recognized by the USDA as one of the nation’s largest summer feeding programs.

Park Parties run from noon-2 pm at the dates listed above. Every Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes! We invite you and your community to join us for a great celebration all summer long.

See you there!