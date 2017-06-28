GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Nationally, more than 500,000 seniors are isolated and living alone. This makes it difficult for seniors to obtain meals throughout the day. As a result, many go without eating at all, or fall trying to get a meal. Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is helping thousands of seniors in the West Michigan community, to diminish the number who experiencing hunger. Each year, Meals on Wheels holds their Chef’s Specialty Event to raise funds and awareness. This year, Chef Angus Campbell was honored at the event, hosted at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Click video above to watch.

FAST FACTS:

Nationally, 1 in 6 seniors struggles with hunger

450,000 meals are delivered to home-bound seniors each year in Kent County

Last year, more than 1 million pounds of food were given from their senior pantries

Meals on Wheels can provide a senior 1 year of food, at roughly the same cost as a 1 day in the hospital

If you have a passion for seniors, and would like to give back, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has dozens of opportunities to help. Click here to get involved. Don’t have time to volunteer? Make a monetary donation at THIS LINK.

NEED HELP?

Call: (616) 459-3111 or email: info@mowwm.org