1,000+ book giveaway to kids around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The gift of a book had an enormous impact on the kids of Edgewood Elementary School and Sibley Elementary School. Now, they can expand their capable brains and read all summer long!

Thank you First Book, for this amazing opportunity! This event brought with it an encouraging atmosphere and excitement centered around learning.

We see great success in these children’s futures!

Join a summer reading club near you: